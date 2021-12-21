Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,855,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 98,171 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $109,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.77. 138,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,894,428. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In related news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Truist Securities lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.66.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

