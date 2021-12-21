F M Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

F M Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 4.3% of F M Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,158,193,000 after buying an additional 542,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,761,646,000 after buying an additional 475,469 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after buying an additional 5,757,675 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 1,870,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,077,782,000 after purchasing an additional 108,230 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $18,582,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMD opened at $135.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.95. The company has a market capitalization of $163.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

