Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of FN stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,402. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.15. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $72.98 and a 12-month high of $122.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $600,145.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $118,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,659 shares of company stock valued at $822,329. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,049,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,177,000 after buying an additional 30,036 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,628,000 after purchasing an additional 110,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fabrinet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,482,000 after purchasing an additional 26,921 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Fabrinet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,843,000 after purchasing an additional 57,270 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

