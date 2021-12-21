Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FLMN. TheStreet raised Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.56. 352,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,302. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.88 million, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Falcon Minerals has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $6.58.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 244.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 127,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

