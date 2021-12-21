Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,621.43 ($34.63).

FEVR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fevertree Drinks to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,250 ($29.73) to GBX 3,300 ($43.60) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.67) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,400 ($31.71) to GBX 3,350 ($44.26) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

LON:FEVR traded up GBX 47 ($0.62) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,692 ($35.57). 118,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,349. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of GBX 2,039 ($26.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.82). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,565.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,468.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of £3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.47.

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider Kevin Havelock acquired 805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($32.79) per share, for a total transaction of £19,980.10 ($26,397.28).

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

