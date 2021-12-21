Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 17,703 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 314,150 shares.The stock last traded at $58.60 and had previously closed at $58.40.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.81.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freed Investment Group boosted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 905.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freed Investment Group now owns 774,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,633,000 after purchasing an additional 697,311 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 909.0% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 682,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,474,000 after acquiring an additional 615,108 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,641,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 868.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 599,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,787,000 after acquiring an additional 537,699 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 567,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,962,000 after acquiring an additional 520,075 shares during the period.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

