Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Wedbush

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.44.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $104.65 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $101.79 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.85, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,433,538,000 after buying an additional 1,951,995 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,265,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,579,450,000 after buying an additional 973,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,505,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,471,660,000 after buying an additional 375,933 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,206,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,429,396,000 after buying an additional 81,851 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,469,108,000 after buying an additional 2,081,910 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.