Financial Analysis: CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) versus Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO)

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) and Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

CatchMark Timber Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Phillips Edison & Company Inc pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. CatchMark Timber Trust pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares CatchMark Timber Trust and Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CatchMark Timber Trust $104.29 million 3.85 -$17.51 million $0.45 18.24 Phillips Edison & Company Inc N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Phillips Edison & Company Inc has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CatchMark Timber Trust.

Profitability

This table compares CatchMark Timber Trust and Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CatchMark Timber Trust 19.08% 15.68% 3.71% Phillips Edison & Company Inc N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and Phillips Edison & Company Inc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CatchMark Timber Trust 1 4 0 0 1.80 Phillips Edison & Company Inc 0 4 4 0 2.50

CatchMark Timber Trust presently has a consensus price target of $10.83, indicating a potential upside of 31.95%. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a consensus price target of $32.86, indicating a potential upside of 5.55%. Given CatchMark Timber Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CatchMark Timber Trust is more favorable than Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.8% of CatchMark Timber Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Phillips Edison & Company Inc shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of CatchMark Timber Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CatchMark Timber Trust beats Phillips Edison & Company Inc on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses. The Real Estate segment includes timberland sales, cost of timberland sales and large dispositions. The Investment Management segment includes investments in and income/loss from unconsolidated joint ventures and asset management fee revenues earned for management of these joint ventures. The company was founded on September 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is based in CINCINNATI.

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.