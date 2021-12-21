Financial Comparison: CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) vs. Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) and Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CoreCivic and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCivic -5.73% 5.03% 1.86% Manhattan Bridge Capital 62.00% 11.84% 7.37%

CoreCivic has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.8% of CoreCivic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of CoreCivic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CoreCivic and Manhattan Bridge Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreCivic 0 1 0 0 2.00 Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

CoreCivic presently has a consensus target price of $10.85, suggesting a potential upside of 11.05%. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.06%. Given Manhattan Bridge Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Manhattan Bridge Capital is more favorable than CoreCivic.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CoreCivic and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCivic $1.91 billion 0.62 $54.16 million ($0.89) -10.98 Manhattan Bridge Capital $7.01 million 9.80 $4.23 million $0.43 13.91

CoreCivic has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Bridge Capital. CoreCivic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manhattan Bridge Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Manhattan Bridge Capital beats CoreCivic on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc. operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities. It provides transportation services to government agencies and TransCoR. The CoreCivic Community segment offers residential reentry centers and gives electronic monitoring case management services. The CoreCivic Properties segment comprises of real estate properties owned by the company that are leased to government agencies. The company was founded by Thomas W. Beasley, T. Don Hutto, and Robert Crants on January 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N. Ran in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

