Financial Comparison: EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) vs. Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) and Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EZGO Technologies and Harley-Davidson’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EZGO Technologies $16.84 million 1.09 $150,000.00 N/A N/A Harley-Davidson $4.05 billion 1.33 $1.30 million $3.43 10.23

Harley-Davidson has higher revenue and earnings than EZGO Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares EZGO Technologies and Harley-Davidson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZGO Technologies N/A N/A N/A Harley-Davidson 10.98% 28.90% 5.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for EZGO Technologies and Harley-Davidson, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EZGO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Harley-Davidson 2 1 8 0 2.55

Harley-Davidson has a consensus price target of $51.96, suggesting a potential upside of 48.13%. Given Harley-Davidson’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Harley-Davidson is more favorable than EZGO Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of EZGO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Harley-Davidson shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Harley-Davidson shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Harley-Davidson beats EZGO Technologies on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

EZGO Technologies Company Profile

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved the rental and sale of lithium batteries; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices. The company offers its e-bicycles and e-tricycles under the Dilang and Cenbird brands; and smart charging piles under the Hengdian brand. Further, it sells battery packs and cells. In addition, the company engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of software related to e-bicycle and battery rental services. The company was formerly known as EZGO IOT Tech & Services Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Changzhou, China.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services. The Financial Services segment comprises of financing and servicing wholesale inventory receivables and retail consumer loans, primarily for the purchase of Harley-Davidson motorcycles. The company was founded by William Sylvester Harley, Arthur Davidson, Walter C. Davidson, Sr. and William A. Davidson in 1903 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

