Financial Contrast: Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) and Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO)

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) and Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Global Cord Blood and Pacific Health Care Organization, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Health Care Organization has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Global Cord Blood shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.6% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Pacific Health Care Organization’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood $176.99 million 2.73 $77.57 million $0.64 6.22 Pacific Health Care Organization $6.04 million 2.02 $550,000.00 $0.07 13.65

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Health Care Organization. Global Cord Blood is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Health Care Organization, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Pacific Health Care Organization’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood 41.45% 11.36% 6.34% Pacific Health Care Organization 15.43% 8.39% 7.68%

Summary

Global Cord Blood beats Pacific Health Care Organization on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants. Global Cord Blood was founded on January 17, 2008 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Pacific Health Care Organization

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. engages in managing and administering health care organizations and manages provider networks through its subsidiaries. Its services include utilization review, medical bill review, lien representation, and legal support. The company was founded on April 17, 1970 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

