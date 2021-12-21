Financial Survey: Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) vs. Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) and Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Momo and Matterport, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momo 0 4 0 0 2.00 Matterport 0 0 5 0 3.00

Momo currently has a consensus target price of $13.30, suggesting a potential upside of 56.10%. Matterport has a consensus target price of $27.40, suggesting a potential upside of 28.10%. Given Momo’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Momo is more favorable than Matterport.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Momo and Matterport’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momo $2.30 billion 0.73 $322.37 million $1.43 5.96 Matterport N/A N/A -$1.50 million N/A N/A

Momo has higher revenue and earnings than Matterport.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.2% of Momo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Matterport shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.4% of Momo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Momo and Matterport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momo 13.47% 13.38% 8.65% Matterport N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Momo beats Matterport on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Momo Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc. operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc. is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc., formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

