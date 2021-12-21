First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Advantage Corporation is a provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital. The company operates principally in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. First Advantage Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.94.

NYSE FA opened at $16.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. First Advantage has a one year low of $16.39 and a one year high of $24.73.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Advantage will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Advantage news, CFO David L. Gamsey sold 33,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $645,237.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Staples sold 346,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $6,680,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 413,579 shares of company stock worth $7,982,075.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

