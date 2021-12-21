First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “First Advantage Corporation is a provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital. The company operates principally in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. First Advantage Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get First Advantage alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Advantage has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.94.

NYSE FA opened at $16.74 on Friday. First Advantage has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.10.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. As a group, analysts expect that First Advantage will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 34,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $656,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Gamsey sold 33,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $645,237.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 413,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,982,075.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,977,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth $15,472,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Advantage in the second quarter valued at about $3,046,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the second quarter worth about $9,985,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Advantage (FA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.