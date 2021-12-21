First Bancorp Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for First Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $43.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.93.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $75.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.45 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 12.07%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 2,006 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.24 per share, with a total value of $98,775.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter worth $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 40.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $248,000. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

