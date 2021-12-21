First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) CIO Johannson L. Yap Sells 10,000 Shares

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
FR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.67. The company had a trading volume of 887,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $65.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.37.
First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The company had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.48.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 717,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,342,000 after purchasing an additional 103,341 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 295,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 178,658 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 389.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 34,633 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About First Industrial Realty Trust
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.
