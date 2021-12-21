First Interstate Bank Has $4.44 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,519,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,529,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.81.

GS opened at $371.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $399.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $248.76 and a one year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.19%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

