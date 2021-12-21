First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the November 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FDNI stock opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $57.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 53,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.