First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.08 and last traded at $35.25. Approximately 9,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 249% from the average daily volume of 2,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.37.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $669,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 26,170 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,356,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $996,000.

