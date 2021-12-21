First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Purchased by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for 0.9% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.07% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 49.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,540,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,215,000 after buying an additional 98,325 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 296,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMB opened at $57.02 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $57.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd.

