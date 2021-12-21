First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Bought by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the quarter. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $47.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.16. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $46.67 and a 1 year high of $49.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

