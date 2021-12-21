Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 3,516 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,763 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.1% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMFG stock opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

