Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Copart by 10.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 4.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,771,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $141.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.06. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

