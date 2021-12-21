Fleetwood Bank Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:FLEW)

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Saturday, December 25th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

FLEW opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. Fleetwood Bank has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.59.

Fleetwood Bank Company Profile

Fleetwood Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers commercial, installment, and residential loans to its customers located in Berks and Lehigh counties of Pennsylvania. The firm also offers deposit products to its customers including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts.

