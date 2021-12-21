Fleetwood Bank Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:FLEW)

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Saturday, December 25th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.
FLEW opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. Fleetwood Bank has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.59.
Fleetwood Bank Company Profile
Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Fleetwood Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fleetwood Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.