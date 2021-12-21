Flow Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.65 Billion (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Flow coin can now be purchased for about $8.36 or 0.00017024 BTC on major exchanges. Flow has a total market capitalization of $2.65 billion and approximately $55.93 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00051948 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,007.45 or 0.08158569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,018.91 or 0.99795185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00072303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00047188 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 316,835,587 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

