Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Receives C$59.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$59.09.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut Fortis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of FTS traded up C$0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$61.19. The company had a trading volume of 301,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,352. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$48.97 and a 52-week high of C$61.22.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.64. The company had revenue of C$2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.11 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.8599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.84%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

