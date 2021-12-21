Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,391,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 381.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 176,120 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 560,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36,983 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 151,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 29,349 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDX opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.84. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

