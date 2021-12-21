Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,220 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 16,021.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 44.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 61.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

TGNA stock opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.20. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 18.76%. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.18%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

