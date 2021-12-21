Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 82 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 469,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $171,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,831 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $337.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $342.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.28. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $331.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.05.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

