Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.29.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRPT. Citigroup cut their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen started coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $90.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.23 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.11 and a 200 day moving average of $140.14. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $83.15 and a 1 year high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $619,451.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Norris bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.03 per share, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,234,000 after purchasing an additional 73,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,955,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,769,000 after buying an additional 65,882 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,489,000 after buying an additional 471,865 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,714,000 after buying an additional 229,960 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,264,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,143,000 after buying an additional 93,123 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

