Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Freshworks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Freshworks.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,770 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $108,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth $70,650,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,477,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,657,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRSH stock traded up $2.87 on Tuesday, hitting $29.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,625. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

