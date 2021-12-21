FUNToken Price Down 8.6% This Week (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $113.16 million and $5.49 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUNToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FUNToken has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00039397 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006691 BTC.

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUN is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,994,873,521 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

