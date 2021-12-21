FY2021 EPS Estimates for PayPal Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for PayPal in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.46. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

PYPL has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital began coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $182.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal has a 1-year low of $179.15 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in PayPal by 355.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after acquiring an additional 220,669 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $1,262,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 461,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,427,000 after acquiring an additional 198,742 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

