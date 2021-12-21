FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Cut by Analyst

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lennox International in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $14.40 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.70.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LII. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.50.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $307.96 on Monday. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $266.77 and a 52-week high of $356.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $313.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the third quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Lennox International by 36.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in Lennox International by 8.5% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Lennox International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Lennox International in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total value of $1,451,479.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $1,410,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,388 shares of company stock worth $3,598,653. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

