G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives $34.67 Average PT from Brokerages

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 141,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 29,082 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 246,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 65,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 89,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 27,560 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.63. 20,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.15. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.25.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

