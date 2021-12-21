G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives $34.67 Average PT from Brokerages

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.67.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:GIII traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.63. 20,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.15. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.25.
G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.
G-III Apparel Group Company Profile
G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.
Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.