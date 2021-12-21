Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Citigroup

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GRTX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright raised Galera Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America raised Galera Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Galera Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of GRTX opened at $3.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37. Galera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $12.99.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). Equities analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda West purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $54,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.