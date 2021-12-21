GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Stock Price Down 22%

GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF)’s share price was down 22% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.54 and last traded at $9.54. Approximately 7,737 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 3,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GBGPF shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised GB Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays raised GB Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised GB Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

