General American Investors Co. Inc. Sells 19,000 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

General American Investors Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,819 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. Stolper Co grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 47.1% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 97,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 31,089 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.7% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 149,419 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 135,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 118.5% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 349,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,917,000 after buying an additional 189,707 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

ADX stock opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.07. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This is a boost from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $11.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 61.09%.

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Frederic A. Escherich acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,976.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Chris Jammet acquired 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,063.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

