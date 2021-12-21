Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Short Interest Update

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the November 15th total of 7,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Genesis Energy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 27,072 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 31,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 2,663.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 745,677 shares during the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Capital One Financial cut Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Genesis Energy in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Genesis Energy stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,638. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. Genesis Energy has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $518.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Genesis Energy will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.71%.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.