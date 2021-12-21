Girard Partners LTD. Lowers Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,768 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,973,000 after acquiring an additional 862,998 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,826,000 after acquiring an additional 256,130 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,667,000 after acquiring an additional 201,748 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 31,801.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 197,167 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $266.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.96. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.21 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

