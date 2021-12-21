Girard Partners LTD. Sells 10,630 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 88.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,630 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 301,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 232,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,951,000 after purchasing an additional 44,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $123.80 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.82 and a 200-day moving average of $115.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.12.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

