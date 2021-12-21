Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Shares Bought by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 279,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up 1.7% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $17,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2,792.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSSC opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.94 and a 52-week high of $71.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.94.

