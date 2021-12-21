GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.98 and a beta of -0.69. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $59.67. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average of $38.44.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other GoodRx news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $302,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 174,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $5,980,104.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,892,121 shares of company stock worth $77,022,497. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 62.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,203,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 15.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,999,000 after acquiring an additional 639,551 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter worth about $123,583,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter worth about $64,173,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 63.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,333,000 after acquiring an additional 637,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

