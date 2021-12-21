Goodwin Investment Advisory Increases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3,127.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,362 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.40 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $115.12 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.76.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

