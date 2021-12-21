Goodwin Investment Advisory Invests $36,000 in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 246.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of ES opened at $89.67 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $92.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ES. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.