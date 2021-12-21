Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Bought by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Graco by 1.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Graco by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Graco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Graco by 3.1% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Graco by 8.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Graco stock opened at $75.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.66. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.34 and a 1 year high of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. Graco’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

