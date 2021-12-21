Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.91 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $218.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $189.60 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.87.

