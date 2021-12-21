Graham (NYSE:GHM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.07. Graham shares last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 26,048 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on GHM. Zacks Investment Research raised Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a market cap of $127.34 million, a P/E ratio of -57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). Graham had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Graham Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently -209.51%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $36,885.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Graham by 20.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile (NYSE:GHM)

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

