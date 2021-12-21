Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $23.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group upgraded Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.22.

NYSE GPK opened at $18.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $21.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.29.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 555,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth $3,212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,682,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,029,000 after buying an additional 9,945 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 885.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 519,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,888,000 after buying an additional 466,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

