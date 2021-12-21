Gravity Finance Hits One Day Volume of $57,453.00 (GFI)

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, Gravity Finance has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Gravity Finance has a total market cap of $863,136.88 and approximately $57,453.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00051365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,976.42 or 0.08167613 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,725.11 or 1.00081855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00072067 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00047220 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002615 BTC.

About Gravity Finance

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

